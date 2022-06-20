Volvo Is Testing Hydrogen-Powered Trucks With a Possible 600-Mile Range

Read it at CNBC
Volvo Trucks is testing zero-emission trucks that could have a range of more than 600 miles using “fuel cells powered by hydrogen.” The technology could be broadly available within the decade, the company said. “Imagine a truck that only emits water vapor, produces its own electricity onboard and has a range of up to 1,000 [kilometers],” Volvo said in a statement. The company expects the refueling process to take less than 15 minutes and said its vehicles will be able to handle a total weight 65 tons or more. Cellcentric, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Daimler Truck, will supply the fuel cells for the project.