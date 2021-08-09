Finally, A Fan That Keeps Me Cool and Isn’t an Eyesore

Scouting Report: This Vornado Fan is small yet powerful, easy to adjust, has three different settings for speed, and looks cute on a desktop, in your living room or anywhere you decide to put it.

Even though I love summer because it means going to the beach and hanging out outside, there’s one thing I dread about it: being hot. Especially being hot in my apartment. I hate that—after a long day outside I just want to cool down, and who likes being sweaty before they even leave their house? I have AC, don’t get me wrong, but I am just that hot of a person. I’ve tried fans but they are all ugly—I want to get them out of sight and out of mind as soon as possible. And then I came across this one.

The Vornado VFAN Mini is perhaps the most stylish, design oriented fan I’ve come across. It comes in seven different colors so you can match it to your decor, and overall has a lovely silhouette and shape that doesn’t take up too much space, yet is damn effective. There are three modes—high, medium, and low—and it is easy to adjust the angle the breeze is hitting you at, too. I use it on my desk and I hardly notice it at all—in fact, I enjoy looking at it thanks to its retro and fun-looking design. Even though it isn’t wireless, I have found myself carrying it with me from room to room to help me cool off. And even though it’s small—it’s still powerful. I actually replaced my box fan with this and I prefer this by a long shot. Not only is it more compact, it moves air effectively without creating too much noise, so I can still take Zoom calls without sounding like I’m 100 feet underwater.

In short, I’m glad to have finally found a fan I don’t want to constantly throw in the trash. I’m actually proud of this fan (a fan of this fan?)—which is something I never really thought I’d say. Before I got this, I thought fans were all the same, but now, I’m learning that good fans really do exist.

