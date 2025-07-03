Voters Aren’t Buying Trump’s Bid to Blame Biden for His Mess: Poll

A congressional intern working for Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS) has died after a shooting in Washington, D.C. Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, was shot along with two other people on Monday night, all seemingly innocent bystanders caught in a hail of bullets fired by multiple people, reported The Washington Post. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tarpinian-Jachym, who was majoring in finance with a minor in political science at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, was found unconscious at the scene and later pronounced dead at hospital. Two other victims, an adult female and a 16-year-old boy, were treated for non-life threatening injuries. “I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” Rep. Estes said in a statement. “We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country.” Police are still searching for the suspects in connection to the shooting, and are offering $25,000 for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Kentucky is in the throes of a measles outbreak. Health officials in the state have confirmed that an outbreak of the highly contagious respiratory virus has spread to Fayette County after beginning in Woodfood County. There are currently five active measles cases in Kentucky, four of which are connected to the same outbreak. The cases come as the United States deals with the largest outbreak of measles since the virus was declared eliminated in 2000. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,267 confirmed measles cases this year—although Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr is still spewing anti-vaccine rhetoric, including the false claim that the MMR jab used to prevent measles is made from “aborted fetuses.” Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, a runny nose, and rashes. While severe cases are rare, measles can lead to swelling of the brain and even death. The disease can be particularly severe in infants, pregnant women, and in those with weakened immune systems. Aside from the Kentucky outbreak, there are currently 1,169 cases of measles in Alberta, Canada, and 2,810 cases in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. This year, two children in West Texas and an adult in New Mexico have died of measles. They were all unvaccinated.
The House has made history after holding the longest ever congressional vote as Republicans scrambled to advance Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful” bill. Lawmakers spent over seven hours locked in negotiations over a procedural vote—a step that determines how the House will consider a bill before moving to debate and a final vote. The previous record was set in November 2021, when the House took seven hours and six minutes on a vote related to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act. The current House broke that record at 9:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday and extended it by another 15 minutes before finally ending the vote, according to Axios. The marathon session underscored the chaos surrounding efforts to pass Trump’s spending bill. Five Republican lawmakers initially voted “no” on the rule, while eight others withheld their votes, sparking hours of tense negotiations and pressure from Trump. In the end, all but one of the potential GOP holdouts flipped, allowing the measure to advance in a narrow 219-213 vote, setting up the bill for further debate and a final showdown in the House later on Thursday.
Voters Aren’t Buying Trump’s Bid to Blame Biden for His Mess: Poll
When in doubt, blame Joe Biden. That’s a move straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook, but even his voters aren’t buying it, according to a new poll. The Wall Street Journal commissioned YouGov to gather data between June 17 and 20. The results indicated that 46 percent of Trump voters are likely to admit that he is more responsible for the current state of the economy than Joe Biden, with only 34 percent still pointing the finger at the former president. Tellingly, Trump voters had been more likely to blame Biden before last month. In April, just after the 100-day mark of his second term, Trump tried to abate criticism for the state of the stock market by blaming “Biden overhang.” Writing on Truth Social, he said: “This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s.” The message came as the stock market gyrated wildly in response to the president’s controversial “Liberation Day” tariffs, enacted in early April. “I didn’t take over until January 20th. Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers,” he added. Days later, on NBC’s Meet the Press, Trump said the good parts of the U.S. economy were the “Trump economy,” and the bad parts were the “Biden economy.”
Seven people have been reported missing following a massive explosion at a fireworks warehouse in California on Wednesday which forced the entire area to evacuate. Two people received medical attention after being injured in the blast, which saw the factory in Esparto, Yolo County, erupt in a huge fireball and set off scores of fireworks. The cause of both the fire and explosion is still under investigation. “The fire will take time to cool, and once it does, explosive experts must safely enter the site to assess and secure the area,” Yolo Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday. Syanna Ruiz, 18, told local media her boyfriend Jesus Ramos and his two brothers were among those missing. The explosion had occurred on Ramos’ first day working in the warehouse. “They were all three incredible men who had so much coming for them, that had so much coming their way,” Ruiz said. “I’m just praying to God that some way, somehow, they’re OK.” The facility was owned by Blackstar Fireworks, which is listed as an “active pyrotechnic license holder,” Cal Fire reported on Wednesday. The governor’s office reported that arson and bomb investigation teams have been deployed to the scene and are on standby.
It could have been far worse. Emergency responders declared a mass casualty incident after a skydiving plane carrying 15 people crash-landed in New Jersey, but officials said that all aboard survived, although some had severe injuries. The group took off in a Cessna 208B from Cross Keys Airport on Wednesday evening to perform a skydive, but the pilot reported engine trouble just minutes into the flight. He attempted to circle back and land on the runway, but overshot the tarmac and landed hard in the nearby woods. All those aboard were sent to hospital, some still drenched in fuel. Andrew Halter, from the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management, said it was “amazing” there were no fatalities. “Just the fact that we have 15 people that are still with us here today, some with minor injuries, I think is fantastic and remarkable,” he said, according to the Associated Press. The crash is being investigated by various agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. The same plane overshot a different runway in an incident in 2023.
Abbott Elementary star Janelle James revealed that she refuses to watch a Netflix show she failed to book. James told Let’s Talk Off Camera host Kelly Ripa on Wednesday that she hasn’t watched a single episode of the Emmy-winning show Glow because she’s still “so salty” over not getting a role in it. “I have not watched one second of that show. I’m so salty. Maybe I’ll watch it today,” she joked. James told Ripa that she “really wanted” the role of a female wrestler in the show, which centers around women’s wrestling in the 1980s. She recalled having to come up with and perform an ‘80s rap, as well as do a fight scene during her audition. James said she even did a round kick in the audition. “I remember leaving that audition like, ‘Nailed it.’ And did not get that role,” she said. James went on to star in the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, which won multiple Emmys and Golden Globes. James also garnered awards of her own for her portrayal of the eccentric principal Ava Coleman on Abbott.
A man who participated in the Jan. 6 riots has been sentenced to life behind bars despite Trump’s efforts to pardon him. Edward Kelley has been convicted of plotting to murder FBI special agents who investigated him over his actions on Jan. 6. Kelley was initially convicted in November of conspiracy to murder United States employees, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, and influencing or retaliating against federal officials by threat. President Donald Trump pardoned Kelley and over 1,500 other Jan. 6 rioters when he took power in January. Still, Kelley couldn’t steer clear of prison forever. A few months later, U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan sentenced Kelley during a hearing in Knoxville, Tennessee, revealing that he had plotted to murder FBI special agents. Although Kelley’s team argued that Trump’s blanket pardon should apply to his murder plot, a federal judge ruled otherwise. Federal prosecutors called Kelley “remorseless” in his efforts to kill agents, including by strategizing ways to bomb the FBI Knoxville office, creating a hit list, conducting combat drills to realize his plan, and forming a self-styled militia to attack FBI agents. They added that he ”committed crimes that are serious, violent, and all designed to achieve the same end: the murder of federal, state, and local law enforcement." Co-conspiracist Austin Carter, who pled guilty, is set to be sentenced next month.
Pop star Kesha sent a message of support to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura after the rapper was found not guilty of sex trafficking charges on Wednesday. In a post shared on X, the TiK ToK singer wrote, “Cassie, I believe you. I love you. Your strength is a beacon for every survivor.” Ventura’s testimony played a central role in the mogul’s trial, giving several days of testimony in May in which she detailed “freak offs” and alleged nonconsensual orgies. Kesha faced similar testimony in 2016 after she filed a lawsuit against music producer Dr. Luke, accusing him of drugging and raping her at a 2005 party, which he denied. Though Kesha ultimately dropped her suit against the producer in 2016, the pair were engaged in a years-long legal battle until reaching a settlement in 2023. In another show of support for Cassie, Kesha changed the lyrics of her TiK ToK song from “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy,” to “Wake up in the morning like f--- P. Diddy” during her Coachella set in April.
The Dalai Lama has laid out his succession plan. Addressing a gathering of religious elders in Dharamshala, India Wednesday, the Tibetan spiritual leader affirmed that his successor will be chosen by the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the office and foundation of the Dalai Lama, in “accordance with past tradition.” “I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,” the spiritual leader said in a pre-recorded video Wednesday, delivered a mere few days ahead of his 90th birthday on Sunday. “The Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognize the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” he continued, seemingly referring to leaders in Beijing who have insisted that the Chinese government maintains authority over approving the next Dalai Lama. The spiritual leader, who is the 14th Dalai Lama, has been living in Dharamshala in exile ever since he fled the Tibetan capital Lhasa in 1959 following a thwarted uprising against Chinese troops. China’s Foreign Ministry maintained its stance on the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation Wednesday and reiterated that the selection must be approved by the central government in Beijing. “Tibetan Buddhism was born in China and is a religion with Chinese characteristics,” spokesperson Mao Ning said at a news briefing, per The Washington Post.