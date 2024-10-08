Voters Straight Up Think Harris Is More Fun Than Trump, Poll Finds
LAUGH IT UP
Voters think Kamala Harris is more fun than Donald Trump, according to a new poll. No less than 43 percent of likely voters—and 13 percent of Republicans—view the vice president as the more fun of the two candidates in the 2024 presidential election, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll. The poll also found that Harris and Trump are neck-and-neck in the final stretch of the race, with the Democrat just ahead by 49 percent to 46 percent on the question of who voters would vote for. That’s likely to put a smile on the faces of the Harris-Walz campaign—but then they have already set out their store as the joyful, glass-half-full party while Trump tells everyone who will listen that the country has gone to the dogs since he left office. That message has not stopped him developing leads over Harris among male voters and Floridians, says the poll. But we will have to wait until after November 5 to see who gets the last laugh.