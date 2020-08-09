Voting Suspended After Failed Ballot Delivery in Puerto Rico
‘EMBARRASSMENT’
Voting was suspended at several polling places across Puerto Rico after ballots went undelivered Sunday afternoon. According to the territory’s election commission, voting would be allowed to continue in voting centers that had received ballots, but be rescheduled for those that had not. It is unclear why several polling places did not receive ballots for the primary election, which had already been rescheduled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, as the ballots were sitting in trucks at the election commission headquarters at the time the decision to postpone was made. “I have never seen on American soil something like what just has been done here in Puerto Rico,” said gubernatorial candidate Pedro Pierluisi. “It’s an embarrassment to our government and our people.” A new date has not yet been set for the vote to take place.