    Vox Names Atlantic Managing Editor as New Editor-in-Chief

    Arya Hodjat

    Vox.com, known for its for its mission to “explain the news,” has a new editor-in-chief. Swati Sharma, 34, is taking over at the site’s helm, departing her job as a managing editor of The Atlantic, according to The New York Times. Sharma succeeds Lauren Williams, who left the site in order to form a start-up news nonprofit for Black communities dubbed Capital B. Last year, two of Vox’s cofounders—Ezra Klein and Matt Yglesias—left the site to work for the Times and to start a Substack newsletter, respectively. However, despite the high-profile changing of the guard, Sharma told the Times she wasn’t looking to reinvent the site as a whole. “The work I want to do at Vox with the team in place is figure out how to keep sharpening it, making it more distinctive,” she said.

