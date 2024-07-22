CHEAT SHEET
    Kamala's Husband Readies for Campaign Mode in First Message

    OFF TO THE RACES

    Emell Derra Adolphus

    Freelance writer

    Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at reception alongside U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month

    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    Second gentleman of the United States Doug Emhoff thanked President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for their “unwavering support” in his first message since Biden suspended his re-election campaignand a full day after his wife Kamala Harris announced her 2024 presidential bid. Emhoff commended the Bidens for all they have done “in service of this great country.” He said he was also grateful for his leadership alongside Harris. “President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris have led one of the most successful administrations we’ve ever seen,” he tweeted. “I am grateful for their leadership, and optimistic about the future of our country.” If Harris wins in November, Emhoff will become one of the most visible people of Jewish descent in the country as the first Jewish spouse in the White House, reported The Times of Israel. Emhoff has previously spoken out against growing antisemitism in U.S. amid calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war, and he previously called out Trump as “a known antisemite.”

