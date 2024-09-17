Kamala Harris Reveals What She Said in Phone Call With Donald Trump
COURTESY CALL
Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed that she spoke to former President Donald Trump on Tuesday following a second apparent assassination attempt after a previous attempt near Butler, Pennsylvania. “I checked on him to see if he was okay,” she told members of the National Association of Black Journalists during a discussion Tuesday afternoon in Philadelphia. “I told him what I have said publicly, there’s no place for political violence in our country.” The White House said in a statement that the call between the two party nominees was “cordial and brief” and that the vice president expressed “that she is grateful he is safe.” Trump was unharmed after a man with a gun reportedly camped out for hours near his golf course on Sunday. Afterwards, he blamed Harris and President Joe Biden for the incident, saying their rhetoric has led to increased threats on his life.