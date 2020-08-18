These Shorts Deliver Athletic Performance With Sleek Summer Style
If you’ve been itching for an outdoor adventure, you’re not alone. People across the country are turning to socially distant escapes like hiking, camping, and jogging to get some fresh air. If you're joining those looking to break a sweat in the sun, make sure you’re geared up for the moment; Vuori’s Banks shorts check all the boxes.
Made from recycled water bottles (environmentally friendly: check), these shorts have a slim silhouette (stylish: check) with a scalloped hem that allows free movement (workout ready: check). The material is made to move with 4-way stretch, anti-odor, and quick dry properties. Available in 7 wearable colors and patterns, these shorts will fast become the pair you pull straight out of the dryer because you can’t wait to wear them. Even better? Get 20% off your first purchase with code DAILYBEAST, valid until 8/19 (hurry!).
