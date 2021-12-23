Anti-Masker Pleads Guilty to Punching Flight Attendant So Hard It Shattered Her Teeth
‘IT’S INEXCUSABLE’
A California woman has pleaded guilty to repeatedly punching a flight attendant who had asked her to put on a mask. According to NBC San Diego, Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, admitted punching the unidentified Southwest Airlines attendant on a May 23 flight from Sacramento to San Diego. Court documents state that the victim suffered three broken teeth, a bruised left eye, and a cut under her eye that required stitches. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the worker had asked Quinonez to put her face mask on, fasten her seat belt, and stow her tray table on the flight’s descent. “The flight attendant who was assaulted was simply doing her job to ensure the safety of all passengers aboard the plane,” Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said. “It’s inexcusable for anyone to use violence on an airplane for any reason, particularly towards a flight attendant who is there to keep all the passengers safe.” A sentencing hearing is set for March 11.