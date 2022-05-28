CHEAT SHEET
Woman Who Punched Southwest Flight Attendant Gets 15 Month Sentence
A woman who went viral last year after violently attacking a Southwest flight attendant has received a 15-month sentence, plus more than $30,000 in fines and restitution. She has also been banned from flying commercially for three years. The attacker, a 29-year-old California woman named Vyvianna Quinonez, punched the flight attendant in the head, hospitalizing her, after growing irate when asked to “fasten her seat belt, stow her tray table, and wear her face mask properly.” Quinonez had pleaded guilty in December to “interfering” with the flight attendant, whose face was bruised and suffered multiple chipped teeth.