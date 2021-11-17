W Mag Scrambling to Replace Upcoming Travis and Kylie Cover Story: Report
STOP THE PRESSES
W Magazine is in a bind, Page Six reports. The luxury-focused glossy put Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner on the cover of its upcoming issue, which has already been printed, but now top brass are scrambling to find a replacement subject after a crowd surge at Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston left 10 dead, hundreds injured, and more than 100 lawsuits looming. Jenner was at the concert, as was the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi. The interview and photo shoot wrapped before the deadly chaos erupted, and the issues haven’t shipped yet. The magazine’s management is trying to recall all copies, and it isn’t alone in trying to distance itself from Scott. Nike announced Tuesday it would postpone a sneaker partnership with the rapper.