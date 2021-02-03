Wacoal Made a Sports Bra That Looks So Good, You Might Never Go Back to a Regular Bra
HIGH-IMPACT HOPES
In a year of adapting to life during pandemic, many rules have been thrown out the window. And for those working from home, wearing a regular bra has become one of them. In the lockdown game of balancing coziness with coverage, the sports bra has emerged as the reigning champ. When you’re looking to add a new one to your rotation, there’s no shame in sticking with the pros. Wacoal has been perfecting the art and science of intimates for more than thirty years, setting the standard worldwide for comfort and support—and its sport bras are no exception. (Hot tip: get free shipping on all orders through February 15!)
Wacoal Sport Underwire Bra
Available in sizes up to H cup.
Designed for women of all shapes and sizes, Wacoal’s Sport Underwire Bra offers everyday comfort that looks as good as it feels, with the bonus of high-impact support for even the most intense workouts. Ranked the top designer sport bra in the United States by the NDP Group, the chafe-free design features a unique outside underwire that can keep up with you—while keeping you in place—during any activity, paired with close-set back straps that actually stay up (and don’t dig in). Whether you’re cozied up with your computer or making your debut back outside in the real world, Wacoal’s strategic use of underwire will give you sports bra comfort without sacrificing your natural form. Available in a range of colors and sizes up to an H cup, the Sport Underwire Bra might make you say goodbye to regular bras for good.
