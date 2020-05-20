Waffle House Customer Opened Fire After Being Told to Wear Mask: Cops
Have you ever wanted Waffle House so much that you’d shoot someone—but not enough to wear a small face covering? Well, that’s allegedly what happened at a Colorado outlet of the restaurant chain last Friday. News channel KVDR obtained an arrest affidavit that alleges the suspect, 27-year-old Kelvin Watson, wanted to purchase takeout food but was told by a cook that he couldn’t place an order in person without a mask. When the suspect returned later that evening, he allegedly had a mask but still refused to wear it and was again refused service. At that point he allegedly placed a gun on the counter and threatened to “blow [the cook’s] brains out.” When he returned for a third time, he was again rejected and allegedly slapped the cook before opening fire, hitting his victim in the chest or abdomen. Authorities in Colorado confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. “The victim was transported to the hospital and is recovering from his injury,” the Aurora Police Department said.