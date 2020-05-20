CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Waffle House Customer Opened Fire After Being Told to Wear Mask: Cops

    SO HANGRY

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters

    Have you ever wanted Waffle House so much that you’d shoot someone—but not enough to wear a small face covering? Well, that’s allegedly what happened at a Colorado outlet of the restaurant chain last Friday. News channel KVDR obtained an arrest affidavit that alleges the suspect, 27-year-old Kelvin Watson, wanted to purchase takeout food but was told by a cook that he couldn’t place an order in person without a mask. When the suspect returned later that evening, he allegedly had a mask but still refused to wear it and was again refused service. At that point he allegedly placed a gun on the counter and threatened to “blow [the cook’s] brains out.” When he returned for a third time, he was again rejected and allegedly slapped the cook before opening fire, hitting his victim in the chest or abdomen. Authorities in Colorado confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. “The victim was transported to the hospital and is recovering from his injury,” the Aurora Police Department said.

    Read it at NBC News