CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Wagner Boss ‘Afraid’ Russia May Use Nuclear Bomb on Own Territory
‘FILTHY IDEA’
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin says he’s worried Russian authorities might bomb their own territory. In a video released via his press surface, Prigozhin said he’s “afraid” Moscow might get the “filthy idea” to “throw a nuclear bomb on their own territory” in the Belgorod region, where pro-Ukrainian Russian partisans have conducted a series of cross-border raids and claimed to take hostages. “Isn’t that why we’re retreating in the Belgorod region and allowing them to advance, because it’s scary to throw [a bomb] at someone else’s territory but we’ll throw one on our own?” he said. He went on to quip that “it’s a big question if [the nuclear bomb] would work properly.”