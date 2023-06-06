CHEAT SHEET
    Wagner Boss ‘Afraid’ Russia May Use Nuclear Bomb on Own Territory

    ‘FILTHY IDEA’

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin in Bakhmut, Ukraine, in this still image taken from video released May 25, 2023.

    Press service of Concord/Handout via Reuters

    Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin says he’s worried Russian authorities might bomb their own territory. In a video released via his press surface, Prigozhin said he’s “afraid” Moscow might get the “filthy idea” to “throw a nuclear bomb on their own territory” in the Belgorod region, where pro-Ukrainian Russian partisans have conducted a series of cross-border raids and claimed to take hostages. “Isn’t that why we’re retreating in the Belgorod region and allowing them to advance, because it’s scary to throw [a bomb] at someone else’s territory but we’ll throw one on our own?” he said. He went on to quip that “it’s a big question if [the nuclear bomb] would work properly.”