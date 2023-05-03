CHEAT SHEET
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has shrugged off news of an alleged assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin early Wednesday, saying he’s more concerned with getting ammunition to continue fighting in Ukraine’s embattled city of Bakhmut. Asked by a reporter for his reaction to the alleged Ukrainian attack on the Kremlin, he said via his press service: “I cannot comment on this event. Maybe it was lightning.” He went on to say the “main thing” for him is to receive ammunition from military brass “to push ahead in Bakhmut.” “The second thing is that they don’t piss away the military flanks,” he said. Earlier Wednesday, he claimed Ukraine had begun its counteroffensive.