Wagner Boss Rebukes Russia’s Attempt to Rein in Group
Members of the Wagner mercenary group may be forced to register with Russia’s Ministry of Defense as part of an attempt to rein the group in—but not if Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin can help it. “Wagner will not sign any contracts with [Sergei] Shoigu,” Prigozhin told the BBC, referring to the Russian defense minister. “Shoigu cannot properly manage military formation.” Russia announced the move on Saturday, urging “volunteer formations” to sign contracts by July 1 in order to “increase the effectiveness” of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Prigozhin has long been a thorn in the Defense Ministry’s side.