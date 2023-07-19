Wagner Boss Prigozhin: We’re Not Done in Africa
OH, GREAT
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin says the mercenary group will continue its operations in Africa despite reports to the contrary. In comments to Afrique Media TV on Tuesday, the Vladimir Putin-ally-turned mutineer admitted that he’d sold off some assets but denied that the mercenary group was releasing its grip on the region. “There has not been, and there won’t be, any winding down of our programs in Africa,” he said. “Without a doubt, we will continue to work in all those countries where we started and continue to carry out work.” He went on to portray the private army accused of myriad war crimes as a heroic crime-fighting force, saying, “If the help of Wagner is needed somewhere to fight gangs and terrorists, or to protect the interests of the peoples of these countries, we are ready to immediately begin to carry out these tasks,” he said. His comments come after a raid on his home in St. Petersburg reportedly uncovered a framed photograph of the decapitated heads of several African men.