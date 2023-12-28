Wagner Group Fanboy Blocked From Flight to London
NOT SO FAST
A man sporting a patch for Russia’s notorious Wagner Group was blocked by Lithuanian authorities from boarding a flight to London on Thursday, according to Delfi. The man, identified only as a Lithuanian citizen, initially made it through his security check at Vilnius airport with no issues, but his military-style bag featuring a Wagner patch attracted the attention of other passengers, who photographed it and posted it on social media. Airport staff then contacted the border guard service, which fined the Wagner supporter. “The plane took off, he remained at Vilnius airport in our premises,” a spokesperson for the border guard service told Delfi, adding that the man is set to be charged “with an administrative offense under Article 524 of the Civil Code, which is the distribution or display of Nazi, communist symbols, or symbols of totalitarian or authoritarian regimes.” Lithuanian lawmakers designated Wagner a terrorist group earlier this year.