Putin Private Army’s Clever New Hiring Strategy: Billboards!
OPEN INVITATION
Billboards for the infamous Wagner Group have reportedly been popping up in cities across Russia as Moscow seeks to shore up troops in Ukraine. Photos of one such billboard in Yekaterinburg show an image of three heavily armed men with a thinly veiled invitation to join the private Kremlin-linked military force: “Orchestra ‘W’ Awaits You,” the message reads, referencing a nickname for the group that gained traction on social media after Wagner mercenaries posed for photos in occupied Severodonetsk with musical instruments (presumably stolen from a local music school). The independent outlet Verstka investigated who was behind the new recruiting effort and, according to their report, found that three out of the nine regional curators for the group had criminal convictions, while two more were linked to the Russian security services. The in-your-face recruiting effort comes after iStories reported earlier this month that Wagner has been trawling Russian prisons in search of fresh cannon fodder amid the war in Ukraine. Inmates were reportedly promised a paycheck and amnesty if they make it back alive.