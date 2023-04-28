Wagner Group Denials About Operations in Sudan Have Been Blown Apart: Report
BUSTED
Russia’s brutal Wagner Group is operating in Sudan, a report claims, despite the mercenary army’s consistent denials about being present in the war-torn African nation. The U.K.’s i newspaper on Friday reported that armed Wagner fighters had been spotted in Port Sudan—where civilians are currently trying to flee the country—and have also been “seen engaged in violence” in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum. Security sources told the outlet that Wagner recruits are patrolling the port, which plays a key role in the group’s long-alleged exporting of gold shipments out of Sudan. A British intelligence source also told i that the port was a “big hub” for Wagner and that its troops had been seen there. Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin recently claimed, “Wagner staff have not been in Sudan for more than two years.”