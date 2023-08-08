CHEAT SHEET
    Wagner Mercenaries ‘Taking Advantage’ of Niger Coup, Blinken Says

    ‘EXPLOITATION’

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks inside the headquarters of the Russian southern army military command centre in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, in this still image taken from a video released June 24, 2023.

    Concord Press Service via Reuters

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday accused Russia’s Wagner Group of “taking advantage” of the chaos created in Niger by the country’s recent military coup. A junta seized control of the African state after toppling President Mohamed Bazoum almost two weeks ago, with more recent reports suggesting that the coup leaders have sought the help of Wagner. Speaking to the BBC, Blinken said he did not believe Wagner or Russia instigated the coup, but “they tried to take advantage of it.” “Every single place that this Wagner group has gone, death, destruction and exploitation have followed,” he added. Wagner troops are known to be present in the neighboring country of Mali, with Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin urging Niger’s junta leaders to “give us a call” in a Telegram message Tuesday.

