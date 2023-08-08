Wagner Mercenaries ‘Taking Advantage’ of Niger Coup, Blinken Says
‘EXPLOITATION’
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday accused Russia’s Wagner Group of “taking advantage” of the chaos created in Niger by the country’s recent military coup. A junta seized control of the African state after toppling President Mohamed Bazoum almost two weeks ago, with more recent reports suggesting that the coup leaders have sought the help of Wagner. Speaking to the BBC, Blinken said he did not believe Wagner or Russia instigated the coup, but “they tried to take advantage of it.” “Every single place that this Wagner group has gone, death, destruction and exploitation have followed,” he added. Wagner troops are known to be present in the neighboring country of Mali, with Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin urging Niger’s junta leaders to “give us a call” in a Telegram message Tuesday.