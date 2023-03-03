Wagner Mercenary Boss Says ‘Surrounded’ Bakhmut About to Fall to Russians
‘THE PINCERS ARE CLOSING’
The strategic city of Bakhmut, scene of the bloodiest fighting in the year-long Ukraine war, is about to fall to Russian forces, according to the boss of the Wagner Group. Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose mercenaries have led the assault on Bakhmut, at the cost of thousands of lives, said there was only one road left for Ukrainian soldiers—and President Volodymyr Zelensky should tell his forces to use it. Prigozhin made the claims in a video filmed on a rooftop in an unknown location. “Units of the private military company Wagner have practically surrounded Bakhmut. Only one route (out) is left,” he said. “The pincers are closing.” Reuters said the camera then panned to show three Ukrainian prisoners, “who looked frightened and asked to be allowed to go home, in what appeared to be a choreographed appearance under extreme stress.” Reuters quoted a senior Ukrainian commander, Volodymyr Nazarenko, as saying the situation in Bakhmut was “critical” as Russian commanders sent wave after wave of conscripts against their lines.