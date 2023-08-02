Wagner Mercenary Whines That Prostitutes Stole His War Money
WHAT A SHAME
A mercenary for Russia’s notorious Wagner Group has appealed to police for help after he says his former cellmate and a group of sex workers he hired robbed him of his war earnings. Denis Kuzmin, a convicted murderer freed from prison to take part in the war against Ukraine, was on his way home to Omsk when he decided to stop at a Moscow sauna with his former cellmate, according to local media. The two hired several escorts, and Kuzmin said he eventually nodded off before waking up to discover both his friend and the women gone—along with the 790,000 rubles ($8,500) he was paid to kill Ukrainians. Kuzmin reportedly turned to police for help after calling his former prison buddy only to be told he was already at Sheremetyevo International Airport.