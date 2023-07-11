CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Wagner Planned to Swipe ‘Backpack’ Nukes From Russian Base During Mutiny: Report

    EXPLOSIVE

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Major General Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine, claimed Wagner mercenaries attempted to steal nuclear weapons during their mutiny in Russia last month.

    Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

    Wagner Group mercenaries went to a nuclear base during their mutiny last month in an attempt to steal nukes that can fit into a backpack, a Ukrainian security official claimed. Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, told Reuters the rebels wanted the Soviet-era devices to “raise the stakes” of their mutiny against Russian commanders. The plan only failed, he claimed, because the “doors of the storage were closed and they didn't get into the technical section.” Reuters was unable to verify if Wagner recruits made it to the Voronezh-45 nuclear facility, but traced a convoy of military vehicles to within around 100 kilometers heading in the direction of the site on June 24, the day Wagner forces also headed toward Moscow.

    Read it at Reuters
    ,