Wagner Planned to Swipe ‘Backpack’ Nukes From Russian Base During Mutiny: Report
EXPLOSIVE
Wagner Group mercenaries went to a nuclear base during their mutiny last month in an attempt to steal nukes that can fit into a backpack, a Ukrainian security official claimed. Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, told Reuters the rebels wanted the Soviet-era devices to “raise the stakes” of their mutiny against Russian commanders. The plan only failed, he claimed, because the “doors of the storage were closed and they didn't get into the technical section.” Reuters was unable to verify if Wagner recruits made it to the Voronezh-45 nuclear facility, but traced a convoy of military vehicles to within around 100 kilometers heading in the direction of the site on June 24, the day Wagner forces also headed toward Moscow.