CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Wagner Soldiers Send Chilling Warning After Reports of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Death
‘GET READY’
Wagner soldiers reportedly in Belarus have responded to reports of their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death in a plane crash over Russia with a grim warning: “There’s a lot of talk right now about what the Wagner Group will do. We can tell you one thing. We are getting started, get ready for us,” the soldiers said in a translated video. It is unclear who they were directing their message to. The video—which has not been officially verified—appeared on social media after the Russian federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya confirmed on Wednesday that Prigozhin was aboard an Embraer business jet that crashed in the Tver Region of Russia. Three soldiers appear in the video, with their faces covered.