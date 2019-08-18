CHEAT SHEET

    Waiter Shot Dead Over Slow Service at Cafe Outside Paris

    Audrey McNamara

    Reporter

    Tiphaine Le Liboux/Getty Images

    A waiter was shot dead Friday at a cafe in a Paris suburb, over what witnesses describe as the shooter’s impatience for his sandwich. The shooting took place at Le Mistral, a pizza and sandwich spot in Noisy-Le-Grand, a municipality east of Paris, according to police. The alleged shooter was reportedly waiting for his order for several minutes and became enraged that it was taking too long, witnesses said. The man then took out a 9-millimeter handgun after insulting his waiter, and then shot the 28-year-old in the shoulder, according to the news network BFMTV. Paramedics were unable to revive the waiter, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. The gunman, who has not been identified, fled the scene and is still at large.

