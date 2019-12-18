Wakanda, Fictional Country From Black Panther, Removed From USDA Website as Free Trade Partner

Read it at NBC News
The fictional country of Wakanda, made famous by Marvel Comics’ Black Panther comic books and movie, was listed on the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service’s website until Wednesday afternoon. According to NBC News, the comic-book country was featured in the department’s Agricultural Tariff Tracker along with real countries. When a user selected Wakanda as a country within the tracker, a variety of commodity groups reportedly popped up—including unfrosted coffee beans, essential oils, vegetable, and livestock. The tracker stated that Wakanda is a free trade country with the U.S., and first appeared on the site sometime after June 10. The USDA and Marvel Comics have not spoken publicly on the matter. Wakanda was reportedly removed from the tracker before 2 p.m. Wednesday.