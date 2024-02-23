Wake Up! Republicans Really Are Trying to Ban Contraception

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

A recent ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court granting personhood rights to human embryos has seemingly brought a rapid halt to IVF treatments in the state—but there’s a bill currently making the rounds in the Oklahoma legislature that scares the hosts of The New Abnormal even more.

House Bill 3216, or the “Oklahoma Right To Human Life Act,” seeks to create a database to track women who have abortions, limit the use of emergency contraception–like the Plan B pill–and also restrict the use of intrauterine devices, which prevent the implantation of a fertilized human embryo.

“It was as if the state of Oklahoma looked left, and looked right, and said, ‘Hold my beer, I can do you one worse,’” host Danielle Moodie said. “They have now said every quiet part, every bit out loud, all of the things that abortion rights activists have been talking about since the reversal of Roe v. Wade.”

Then, former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins the program to talk about the current state of the Republican Party, which he says is the mirror opposite of the bravery shown by the late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny: an entire political party that cannot bring itself to challenge former President Donald Trump.

“Some of these people, it’s not even costing their political career because they’re leaving anyway. It will cost them access to jobs in the afterlife and that’s what they’re worried about. And it will cost them access to the tribe,” Kinzinger said. “That to me is just cowardice in the face of this really incredible courage by Alexei Navalny.”

Plus! A talk with Gillian Branstetter of the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project and LGBTQ & HIV Project about the tragic death of a non-binary high school student in Oklahoma.

