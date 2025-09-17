‘Walking Dead’ Crew Member Dies After Hit-and-Run
The Walking Dead script supervisor Amy Blanc Lacy, 62, has died after a hit-and-run when a driver crashed into her car and fled the scene with his golf clubs, according to police. Lacy was riding in the back seat of a Toyota Prius driven by her son Oliver, 23, when Buck Rollins, 31, allegedly lost control of his Hyundai Elantra and collided with them in an intersection in Atlanta, Georgia, People reported. Rollins was allegedly driving 90 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by People. Lacy, who also worked on Marvel’s Loki, Halt and Catch Fire, and most recently The Great Lillian Hall, was critically injured in the crash, which occurred just after 5 p.m. on Labor Day. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was taken off of life support on Sept. 5. Oliver and Adrian, Lacy’s 25-year-old son who was also riding in the car, were both injured and hospitalized. Rollins allegedly continued driving before being seen on video taking his golf clubs out of the car and walking away from the scene, according to the affidavit. Rollins later surrendered at the Fulton County Jail, where he was charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, hit and run, reckless driving, and speeding. He has been released on a $70,000 bond, Fox 5 reported. Director Erin Lee Carr and Walking Dead star Khary Payton have both paid tribute to Lacy on Instagram.