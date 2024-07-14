This Foldable Walking Pad Treadmill Is $120 Off Right Now
After working remotely for the past few years, my step count and overall activity level have plummeted to rock bottom. While I used to quickly rack in 10,000 steps a day without having to go to the gym to get in extra cardio, there are now plenty of days spent working from home where my only movement of the day is getting up to make a snack. When walking pads (aka mini treadmills that you can use while working or watching TV) went viral on TikTok last year, I knew I had to invest in one. If you haven’t yet gotten on board with the walking pad trend, now’s the perfect time to invest in one. Lifepro’s sleek walking pad is on major sale during Amazon Prime Day.
You can use this super convenient foldable treadmill with a standing desk or alone while catching up on your new favorite show. Either way, it’s going to get you moving much more than you’re doing now. The speed goes up to five miles per hour, so you can walk or slowly jog at your leisure. Whether you’re looking to boost your circulation, add more steps to your daily count, or tone up, this affordable walking pad is going to help. Grab it now while it’s 20 percent off through July 17.