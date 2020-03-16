The influential trader once called the Bounty Hunter of Wall Street may have been acting in the public interest as well as his own when he tweeted a warning about one of the leading biotech companies developing a novel coronavirus vaccine.

Or Andrew Left may have simply been seeking to cash in amidst a global pandemic, whatever impact his actions might have on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and therefore its effort to counter the contagion.

Back on March 2, Inovio CEO and co-founder Joseph Kim was among the pharmaceutical executives who met with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the Cabinet Room at the White House. Kim made a startling statement.