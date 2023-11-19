CHEAT SHEET
    Wall Street Fat Cats Warm Up to Nikki Haley for 2024

    Deep-pocketed financiers are increasingly getting behind Nikki Haley, according to The Wall Street Journal, which spoke to 30 senior executives about who they are supporting in the 2024 race for president. Gary Cohn, a former adviser to Donald Trump, co-hosted a $10,000-a-head fundraiser for Haley with UBS banker Mike Santini this week, and two more Wall Street-heavy events are scheduled for after Thanksgiving. “There’s a desperate, desperate hunt for anybody but Trump,” one exec told the Journal.

