WSJ Claims Arizona Cops Handcuffed, Detained Black Reporter
WHAT FREEDOM OF THE PRESS?
A finance reporter for the Wall Street Journal was handcuffed and detained by Phoenix police officers last November, according to a letter demanding a review of the incident reportedly sent by the newspaper’s editor-in-chief. The letter, published Wednesday by ABC15 Arizona, is postmarked Dec. 7, 2022, exactly two weeks after the alleged encounter. Dion Rabouin, who is Black, was first approached by a police officer as he stood on the sidewalk outside a Chase bank branch, interviewing passersby. The officer, according to Murray’s letter, informed Rabouin he was trespassing before putting him in handcuffs and placing him in the back of a squad car. Rabouin was released soon after, with the officer informing him he would be arrested and charged if he did not leave the scene. Telling Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan that he was “appalled and concerned” by the incident, Journal Editor-in-Chief Matt Murray added, “Such conduct is offensive to civil liberties, and also a pretty good news story.” Rabouin confirmed the details of the matter to ABC15. “As journalists, we don’t really want to be the story,” Rabouin told the outlet. “We want to report the story.” An after-hours request for comment sent to a Journal spokesperson was not immediately returned.