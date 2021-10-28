CHEAT SHEET
Wall Street Journal Defends Publishing Trump Letter Full of ‘Bananas’ Claims
The Wall Street Journal took to its own opinion pages Thursday to defend publishing a letter from Donald Trump full of lies about the 2020 presidential election. Blaming the “progressive parsons of the press” for becoming “aflutter” over the fact-light essay, the Journal’s editorial board wrote, “We trust our readers to make up their own minds about his statement. And we think it’s news when an ex-President who may run in 2024 wrote what he did, even if (or perhaps especially if) his claims are bananas.” In the letter, which ran in full without fact checks, Trump wailed about the familiar bogeyman of the “rigged” 2020 presidential election. He has made such “bananas” claims dozens, if not hundreds, of times before.