Wall Street Journal Prints Trump Letter Full of Election Lies
Donald Trump went on a tirade full of lies about the “rigged” 2020 election Wednesday. Such a screed might not have been notable, as the former president often issues such statements, but The Wall Street Journal printed it without fact checks. Responding to an essay by the Journal’s editorial board titled, “The Election for Pennsylvania’s High Court,” Trump wrote, “Well actually, the election was rigged, which you, unfortunately, still haven’t figured out. Here are just a few examples of how determinative the voter fraud in Pennsylvania was.” He included a bulleted list of points meant to support his false claim, relying heavily on statistics from an election audit group that even his fellow Republicans have disavowed. To date, reviews of the 2020 election have found no evidence of the kind of voter fraud Trump and other Republicans have touted in their effort to overturn the democratic selection of Joe Biden as president.