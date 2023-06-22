CHEAT SHEET
Wall Street Journal Reporter’s Appeal Rejected by Moscow Court
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershokvich will remain in prison in Russia until at least Aug. 30 after a Moscow court rejected an appeal against his detention on Thursday. The American journalist, 31, was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg in March and has been accused of spying. The U.S. government has denied the allegation and considers Gershkovich wrongfully detained. “We were extremely disappointed by the denial of his appeal,” U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy said after the ruling Thursday. She further called the charges against him “baseless” and said such “hostage diplomacy is unacceptable.”