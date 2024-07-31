Wall Street Wolves and Silicon Valley Tech Bros for Kamala

Following the lead of Black women, white women, and white dudes, along come deep-pocketed Silicon Valley tech bros and Wall Street investment bankers to join in the Kamalamania.

More than 100 venture capitalists pledged Wednesday to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in November, according to a report in The New York Times. And they’ve already solicited donations for her presidential campaign.

The group reportedly includes LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures, business shark and TV personality Mark Cuban, angel investor Ron Conway, and billionaire Chris Sacca.

“We are pro-business, pro-American dream, pro-entrepreneurship and pro-technological progress,” the group said in a statement posted on VCsForKamala.org, where they solicit support and donations for Harris. “We also believe in democracy as the backbone of our nation.”

Meanwhile, Harris’ campaign has privately urged Wall Street donors to send cash ASAP—like before she chooses a running mate—according to Axios, fueling speculation Harris will choose a governor. Strict federal rules bar contributions to tickets featuring a sitting governor.

If accurate, that means Harris has settled on a state leader like Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, or Tim Walz of Minnesota instead of Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), who now faces unique scrutiny for once hawking vitamins in China.

Axios reported that Wall Street donors believe they have until Sunday to get their checks in, with separate reports saying Harris could announce her pick as early as Monday.

Harris insists she hasn’t settled on a running mate but that she’ll be campaigning with that person next week where it matters most: Southern swing states Georgia and North Carolina; Western battlegrounds Arizona and Nevada; Midwest biggies Michigan and Wisconsin and, of course, Pennsylvania.