    ‘Wallace & Gromit’ Studio Reportedly Running Out of Clay

    Matt Wilstein

    Senior Editor

    The world’s preeminent claymation studio is reportedly almost out of clay. According to a new report in The Telegraph, Aardman Animation, the UK-based studio behind the Wallace & Gromit series, along with Shaun the Sheep, Chicken Run and the recent Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget sequel, only has enough clay to produce one more film after its only supplier has closed up shop. Aardman is scheduled to release a new Wallace & Gromit film in 2024 on Netflix and the BBC, but unless they find a new clay source, the studio may be forced to shut things down as well.

