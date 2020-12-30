Walmart Apologizes for Calling Sen. Josh Hawley a #SoreLoser
‘INSULTING CONDESCENSION’
The Walmart corporation apologized on Wednesday after its official Twitter account replied to a tweet from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), calling him a “#soreloser” for announcing that he would object to the Electoral College certification process on Jan. 6, per President Trump’s demands.
The errant tweet was quickly deleted, but the senator still chose to chastise the company on Twitter, posting a screenshot with the message, “Thanks @Walmart for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor?” He followed that up with, “Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business.”
“The tweet published earlier was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team,” Walmart’s corporate account wrote in response. “We deleted the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college. We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position.”