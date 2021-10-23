Walmart Aromatherapy Spray May Have Killed Two People

CHEAT SHEET
Walmart is recalling a home aromatherapy spray that contained a bacteria that has been linked to two deaths. Made in India and sold under the Better Homes and Gardens brand, the Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones was tainted with Burkholderia pseudomallei, which causes the infectious disease meliodosis. The CDC has been investigating a cluster of four cases, two of them fatal—and one of the victims had a bad batch of the room spray in their home. “We are deeply concerned that there may be a connection between this product and this rare bacteria. Our sympathies and concerns are with the four families that have been impacted,” Walmart said in a statement.