Walmart Heiress’ Anti-Trump Ad Ignites Huge MAGA Meltdown

A billionaire Walmart heiress sparked MAGA backlash in a surprise attack against President Donald Trump days before his big birthday bash in Washington D.C.

Christy Walton, 76, took out a full-page ad in the Saturday New York Times Sunday edition titled “USA, USA, USA,” promoting the “No Kings Day” June 14 events across the nation in protest of Trump’s policies.

Billionaire Walmart heiress Christy Walton is paying for a full page ad in the New York Times entitled ‘No Kings’ and MAGA are now calling to boycott Walmart. This is funny AF. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RL8rjwnrZw — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 11, 2025

Although the ad does not directly name Trump, Walton urged people to “mobilize” and “be civl,” and to get involved in the civil discourse by attending town halls. Additionally, a QR code took readers to a listings of “No Kings” events as Walton concluded the ad with, “The honor, dignity and integrity of our country is not for sale.” ADVERTISEMENT

The ad was praised by some but severely panned in MAGA social circles, inciting calls to boycott Walmart—a staple retail brand and employer across red states, Newsweek reported.

A conservative commentator wrote on X, “It may be time to #BoycottWalmart. #ChristyWalton, heiress of @Walmart has lost her mind in thinking she can fund revolutions against the American people/consumers.”

It may be time to #BoycottWalmart. #ChristyWalton, heiress of @Walmart has lost her mind in thinking she can fund revolutions against the American people/consumers 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HPMfeYqxpK — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) June 11, 2025

Another MAGA “boy mom” wrote on X: “Just cancelled my Walmart+ membership. When prompted to state why, I checked “other” and stated…”

Just cancelled my Walmart+ membership. When prompted to state why, I checked “other” and stated…



“ The honor, dignity and integrity of my Country is not for sale”.



It works both ways. — Lori with an AW (@lawaechter) June 10, 2025

Yet another commentator attempted to add levity by further contextualizing Walton’s message. They wrote, “Christy Walton, literal billionaire Walmart heir, just paid for a full-page NYT ad warning ‘No Kings’ and calling America to mobilize. Do you know how bad things have to be when the class Trump caters to says ‘enough’ and puts it in print?”

Christy Walton, literal billionaire Walmart heir, just paid for a full-page NYT ad warning “No Kings” and calling America to mobilize. Do you know how bad things have to be when the class Trump caters to says “enough” and puts it in print? — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) June 11, 2025

A Walmart spokesperson told Newsweek that Walton’s views are “no way connected to or endorsed by Walmart.” The spokesperson added, “She does not serve on the board or play any role in decision making at Walmart.”

Walton, who has a net worth of around $19.3 billion, is the widow of John Walton, the son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, who died in 2005.

Walton first dipped her toe into politics back in March with another New York Times ad that read, “We honor our commitments and stand by our allies,” on the heels of Trump’s instigation of a trade war.