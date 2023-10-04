Save Big This Holiday Season With Walmart’s Online Outlet
Everyone knows the tagline: “Save Money. Live Better.” As of earlier this year, the mass retailer is giving shoppers another chance to save even more with its new Walmart Restored program. Walmart Restored allows shoppers to browse and purchase refurbished items that have been inspected, tested, and cleaned by Walmart sellers and suppliers for resale. Walmart Restored items are available in “like-new” condition, meaning there are no visible cosmetic imperfections (scratches, dents, or defects) when the product is held 12 inches away. In terms of electronics, to be eligible for sale in the program, they must have a battery capacity that exceeds 80 percent relative to its new-in-box equivalent. So not only will these items have a usable battery life, but they’ll also look and work like a brand new one purchased directly off the shelf.
Some popular brands you’ll find on Walmart Restored include Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Xbox, Shark, KitchenAid, and Dyson. Not happy with your purchase? Walmart’s Restored program follows the same 90-day return policy as its other items, so you can get your money back or find a new item. Check out Walmart Restored before the holiday season to find budget-friendly items for yourself and others without paying full price.
