Walmart Sees the Light and Pulls Its Juneteenth Commemorative Ice Cream After Backlash
AFTERTASTE
After being criticized for appearing to attempt to cash in on Juneteenth, Walmart is pulling a commemorative ice cream product from its shelves, according to reports. The controversial red velvet and cheesecake flavored dessert was packaged as a “Celebration Edition” to commemorate Juneteenth, the new national holiday on June 19 that marks the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. The ice cream and other products provoked outrage on social media from critics who suggested that Walmart was trying to make money off the holiday. “Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence,” Walmart said in a statement to local FOX affiliates. “However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate.” President Biden signed off on making Juneteenth a federal holiday last year following a campaign after George Floyd’s murder in 2020, though Juneteenth has been celebrated across the U.S. since the late 19th century.