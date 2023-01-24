CHEAT SHEET
Walmart Raises Its Wages for Some U.S. Workers
About 340,000 Walmart workers, out of 1.6 million, will see their on average $17 hourly wages go up to $17.50 starting in March, the company told its U.S.-based workers on Tuesday. Those who earn between $12 and $18 an hour will reportedly get $14 and $19 an hour in March, company spokesperson Anne Hatfield told CNBC. The change puts Walmart’s wages closer to Amazon, which raised warehouse and delivery employees wages to an average of $19, while Target’s are now as high as $24 an hour after the company raised its minimum wage last year, according to Axios.