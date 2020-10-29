Walmart Removes Guns From Display Ahead of Election, Citing Signs of ‘Civil Unrest’
PREPARE FOR CHAOS
Walmart is removing firearms and ammunition from shelves ahead of Election Day as a precaution against any potential “civil unrest,” The Wall Street Journal reports. The retailer announced the move in a statement Thursday, four days before the Nov. 3 vote. “We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” the company said, adding that the merchandise will “remain available for purchase by customers” despite being out of the public eye. Store managers were reportedly told on Wednesday to pull firearms from sales floors “out of an abundance of caution.”