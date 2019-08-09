CHEAT SHEET
Walmart Removes Violent Video Game Displays, Keeps Selling Guns
Walmart stores across America have been directed to remove all displays and signage for violent video games following two shootings inside the retail giant’s locations, but were told that there was no change in policy regarding the sale of firearms, USA Today reports. “We’ve taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week, and this action does not reflect a long-term change in our video-game assortment,” Walmart spokesperson Tara House said in a statement. On Saturday, 22 people were killed inside an El Paso Walmart, just days after a disgruntled employee killed two people in a store in Southaven, Mississippi. The stores will continue to sell violent video games, a spokesperson added, just not promote them.