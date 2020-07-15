Walmart, Sam’s Club to Require Face Masks Across All Stores
Customers shopping at Walmart and Sam’s Club will be required to don face coverings before entering the stores across the U.S. beginning July 20, the retailer announced Wednesday. About 65 percent of its stores already have mask mandates in effect due to local government regulations. Walmart is the latest in a line of retailers that are mandating masks across all sites. Best Buy’s mask mandate went into effect Wednesday, while Apple and Costco already had such requirements in place. Walmart announced Wednesday that it would create a health ambassador role specifically to police the face-covering requirement in stores, given the tensions that sometimes emerge between individuals who do not wish to wear masks and employees attempting to enforce the policy.