Walmart Shooter Had Been Investigated Two Years Before, Co-Workers Say
WARNING SIGNS
The Walmart manager who shot up a Chesapeake, Virginia store last month, killing six employees, had been investigated by the company two years earlier, several current and former employees told the The Wall Street Journal. Some former colleagues previously said they raised concerns about night manager Andre Bing’s alarming behavior but the WSJ confirmed for the first time Friday that the company investigated some of those claims, including allegations Bing engaged in threatening behavior. Employees said they were interviewed but it’s unclear what came of the probe. Among the complaints were Bing telling co-workers that he’d retaliate if Walmart fired him. He “was not easy to get along with,” Amanda Land, an employee who left the store in 2020, said. “He thought people were always talking crap about him.” Former co-workers have filed two lawsuits againsg Walmart seeking $50 million in damages.