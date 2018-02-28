Walmart to Raise Minimum Age for Gun Buys to 21

CHEAT SHEET
Walmart announced on Wednesday that it was raising the minimum age for gun purchases to 21 years old. In a statement, the company said the decision was made “in light of recent events,” likely referring to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that resulted in the deaths of 17 people. “We are also removing items from our website resembling assault-style rifles, including nonlethal airsoft guns and toys,” the company said. “Our heritage as a company has always been in serving sportsmen and hunters, and we will continue to do so in a responsible way.” The decision follows a similar announcement from Dick’s Sporting Goods earlier Wednesday. That company said it would also discontinue the sale of assault-style rifles.